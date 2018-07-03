A cold front has enveloped South Africa, and it has brought snow with it. The intense cold front which started in the Western Cape, the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape has made its way to the rest of the country.

The blanket of white has covered the area around the Matroosburg reserve near Ceres‚ after snowfall created a winter wonderland. Despite the freezing conditions, South African families have been very enthusiastic about building snowmen, snowboarding and snowball fights.

According to Imilda Ontong‚ Ceres Tourism marketing manager‚ the town is receiving high volumes of visits for the snow sighting.

“We usually get this kind of crowd when we have snow; it is mostly people from around the province. So far we have not heard of any casualties or road assistance requests‚” Ontong said.

Vereeniging and Mahikeng has expected lows of -2 on Tuesday, according to the SAWS, but that’s not the worst of it. Upington had a predicted low of -3. Vryburg and Bloemfontein were expected to have minimum temperatures of -7.