Just because healthcare workers are providing an essential service does not mean they can't protest - or does it?

The South African Human Rights Commission hosted a dialogue in Johannesburg on Thursday on the balance between the right to access of healthcare and the right of healthcare providers such as nurses to protest.

Mark Heywood‚ executive director of Section27‚ submitted that protest actions by healthcare providers often have long-term ramifications.

“When people don’t have a health service‚ they are incapacitated in a whole number of ways. To deny anyone access to healthcare services is unlawful. Whatever the course‚ it’s unlawful and it’s a violation of rights‚” he said.

“Even if unintentional‚ some of the protest actions and strikes have denied access to healthcare services.

“The question is: how do we protest in a way that doesn’t lead to loss of life?”