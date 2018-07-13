South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal man convicted for raping his mother

13 July 2018 - 09:32 By Naledi Shange
File Photo of a prison jail cell.
File Photo of a prison jail cell.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A 30-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man is behind bars for raping his mother on two separate occasions‚ police said on Friday.

He was sentenced at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court earlier this week‚ said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

“The victim‚ 52‚ and the accused were residing together in the Phoenix area. It is alleged that the victim was alone at home with the accused [when he]approached her and informed her that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her whilst she was having a bath‚” said Zwane.

The man reportedly bolted the bathroom door.

“The victim refused and told the accused that she is his mother and that this could not happen. The accused then assaulted the victim and forcefully raped her‚” Zwane added.

The woman reported the matter to relatives but he denied the incident ever happened.

“On the second occasion in March 2016‚ the victim was again alone with the accused at their homestead when he forcefully dragged and raped her. The victim then reported the matter to the police and the accused was then arrested.”

During court proceedings‚ the mother expressed that she now feared for her life‚ saying her son was violent.

He was found guilty of rape.

