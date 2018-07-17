South Africa

Power almost fully restored to Tshwane after week-long outage

17 July 2018 - 21:09 By Nico Gous
The gradual restoration that is already underway in some parts of the City of Tshwane is expected to take up to two hours to be completed
Image: Gallo Image/iStock

The City of Tshwane was on Tuesday night restoring power to suburbs in the east of Pretoria‚ many of which have been without power for over a week.

“We are currently busy restoring power to Equestria and parts of Silver Lakes. The gradual restoration that is already underway is expected to take up to two hours to be completed‚” municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba said on Tuesday evening.

“Cable theft at Shere has thwarted our plans of restoring power to the area tonight. The team is busy laying the cable‚ excavation will start tonight and the joint will be done during the day on Wednesday. The estimated time of restoration for Shere and the surrounding areas is tomorrow at 21h00.”

The Wapadrand substation was destroyed by a fire last Tuesday‚ but these suburbs have since been powered up again: • Faerie Glen • Olympus • Wapadrand and • parts of Silver Lakes

Utility Services MMC Darryl Moss said earlier on Tuesday that after engineers had replaced a substation that burnt down‚ they discovered that thieves had helped themselves to the cables when there was no current running through them. 

“We actually had eight cable theft incidents in Equestria. We are not sure where these incidents happened because the system did not have power but obviously they happened during the course of the week.”

