South Africa

Missing principal found in hospital

20 July 2018 - 17:30 By Nico Gous
Phillip du Plessis the principal of Sandringham High School has been found and is currently recovering at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital after he was involved in a car accident
Image: South African Teachers via Facebook

The Sandringham High School principal who went missing on July 4 was found on Friday in the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said Phillip du Plessis was allegedly hit by a car in Brakpan on July 5 and rushed to the hospital some 30 kilometres away.

“He is in a critical but stable condition receiving necessary care in the ICU [Intensive Care Unit]. We are happy that he was found and also wish him a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time.”

Mabona said they became suspicious when Du Plessis did not show up for work on Tuesday when schools reopened.

According to a missing person's poster circulated on the South African Teachers Facebook page‚ Du Plessis was last seen at Carnival [Mall] in Brakpan. 

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the family on Monday.

