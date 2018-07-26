More than 600 mineworkers were successfully rescued after an underground fire at the Gold One Mine in Springs on Thursday‚ the department of mineral resources has said.

A statement from minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe said the blaze occurred in the early hours of the morning. "At the time of the accident‚ 644 employees were underground. All of the employees evacuated to the mine's refuge bays‚ where they were rescued from and brought to surface‚" the statement read.

Mantashe commended rescue teams for the speedy operation. “We commend all the rescue teams involved‚ as well as the mine employees and management‚ for their swift action in ensuring that we avert a potential disaster‚” he said.