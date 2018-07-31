South Africa

WATCH | Thief uses clever trick to steal handbag from 'locked' car

31 July 2018 - 12:23 By TimesLIVE

With a quick yank of a handle, your 'locked' car can soon become a thief's shopping ground.

In a video posted to Facebook, a woman can be seen getting out of her vehicle on Campground Road in Rondebosch as a man approaches from behind. As she turns to lock the car, he casually reaches out and yanks the backdoor open. He strolls on by as the oblivious driver heads off, unaware that with a door open her central locking has not engaged.

A few seconds later he does a u-turn, heading back to the car while 'talking on his phone'. He waits for the all clear then opens the back door and pillages a handbag from the vehicle. 

