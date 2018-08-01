#UniteBehind has requested that President Cyril Ramaphosa declare the recent arson attacks on trains in Cape Town a national disaster.

The civil society group‚ in a letter‚ has called on Ramaphosa and government to impose “unified action between the relevant authorities‚ including Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa)‚ local and national government‚ SAPS‚ the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and the National Prosecuting Authority; for forensic units to find those responsible for acts of sabotage; for daily updates on progress to commuters; and a dedicated monitoring room to track incidents”.

These demands were put in a letter to the President on Tuesday.

This comes after a seat was set alight in a train in Cape Town station on Tuesday morning. A suspect has been arrested. It was the most recent incident in several weeks. A fire on 21 July at Cape Town station destroyed seven rail coaches. Another on 26 July at Retreat destroyed five carriages.

In May‚ a commuter died in a train fire near Ottery station and another woman suffered severe burn wounds. The fires have caused long delays for commuters using an already strained train service.