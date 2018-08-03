Hollywood star Danny Glover visited Trade Call Investments Apparel in Cape Town to see the official Madiba centenary T-shirts being manufactured.

But before Glover could inspect the garments‚ he was mobbed by excited factory workers. They hugged the actor and took selfies with him.

Glover spoke to the large crowd of workers in his capacity as the shop steward of the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (Sactwu).

“I’m speechless. I did not expect this. You don’t know how much you’ve raised my spirits‚ which always happens when I come to my beloved South Africa. It’s amazing to see my union‚ Sactwu‚ carry on the fight and continue to carry on the struggle‚” said Glover.

He pledged to purchase 1‚000 Madiba T-shirts and challenged his good friend Mel Gibson to match or beat his pledge.

Then Glover was encouraged to do the Madiba shuffle‚ which he did to the booming music played through the factory speakers.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s T-shirt marks the centenary of Madiba's birth. The goal is to sell a million globally.