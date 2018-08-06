Student safety is firmly back on the agenda‚ amidst calls for campus shutdowns after alleged rape incidents at Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth and Rhodes University in Grahamstown.

Rape and violence against women at tertiary institutions has been an ongoing problem in South Africa. TimesLIVE revisits some of the more recent incidents:

1. Nelson Mandela University

Nelson Mandela University made headlines in October 2017 when an armed man raped one student and stabbed another at a computer laboratory on the premises.

At the time‚ university spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the attacker had entered the computer laboratory mere minutes after security personnel had patrolled the area.

“There was an attack on two of our students in one of the computer labs … at the Second Avenue campus. One student was stabbed and the other one was raped. Both students have received medical attention … and the necessary support systems and counselling have been put in place‚” said Mbabela.

A suspect was eventually apprehended.

The 30-year-old man is to stand trial later this month.