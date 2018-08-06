Organisers of an event against gender-based violence said a decision to include former deputy education minister and convicted woman beater Mduduzi Manana in their fundraising programme was to include all voices in this debate.

Tickets range between R1‚000 and R5‚000‚ with the proceeds reported to go toward "Lion Mama and other development programs".

Lion Mama‚ as she has come to be known‚ is an Eastern Cape mother who admitted to stabbing her daughter's alleged rapists‚ killing one of them and injuring two others last year. She would be part of the event‚ organisers confirmed.