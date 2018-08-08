South Africa

Eskom confirms police and internal probes against 11 former top staff

08 August 2018 - 14:26 By Bongani Fuzile And Naledi Shange
Eskom headquarters, MegaWatt Park, in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.
Eskom headquarters, MegaWatt Park, in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.
Image: John Liebenberg

Eskom on Wednesday confirmed that there were both police and internal investigations against 11 of their former senior executives and general managers.

All 11 have since left Eskom.

"Some resigned and others were fired but none of them are still on the system‚" Phasiwe added.

Their departure from the company‚ however‚ did not mean that they would be exempted from the disciplinary process.

TimesLIVE understands they are facing probes related to the R19-billion irregular expenditure which happened at the utility between 2012 and 2018.

Sources at Eskom said a decision has been taken to try to recoup some money from the implicated executives.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Hawks will also be involved in this case‚ TimesLIVE understands.

Also‚ there are plans to do lifestyle audits on some of these officials.

An Eskom employee told TimesLIVE that between 60% to 70% of the incidents relating to the alleged R19-billion irregular expenditure was related to administrative failures that happened under the leadership of some of the executives who have left Eskom.

“Ignorance from senior staff members led to this. In the period‚ tenders were given to individuals who are connected with the senior executives and when they were asked about this‚ they jumped ship‚” said the source.

TimesLIVE spoke to one of the executives‚ who is unaware of a possible criminal probe.

“This is just nonsense‚ in my case‚ I know nothing about criminal charges laid against me‚” the executive said.

Recently appointed Eskom group chief executive Phakamani Hadebe said last month: “As a leadership team‚ we are committed to eradicating corruption across all levels of the business and we are taking action against implicated individuals.”

Gauteng police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele and Hawks national spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said they could not confirm if they are investigating any of these cases.

READ MORE

RON DERBY: Eskom in the twilight zone where foreign bondholders call the shots

The many ‘high priests of privatisation’ should be rejoicing
Business
1 month ago

National shutdown looms if Eskom wage negotiations remain deadlocked

Labour unions are returning to work on Friday after their unprotected strike on Thursday‚ but warned that they could kick into “second gear” if wage ...
News
1 month ago

Six Eskom power plants affected by labour action

Electricity production has been hit by Thursday's protest action against a wage freeze imposed by Eskom management‚ a National Union of Mineworkers ...
News
1 month ago

Eskom HQ power cut off‚ intimidation across South Africa's operations

Sparks are flying at Eskom‚ as protesting workers converge on the electricity utility's headquarters in Johannesburg - which "mysteriously" had its ...
News
1 month ago

Zero percent a 'declaration of war'‚ Vavi tells Eskom

SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said on Thursday that Eskom could not expect workers to pay for the “looting” done by ...
News
1 month ago

Eskom staff wants increase of between 9% and 15% — or the lights will ‘switch off’

Organised labour at Eskom has called on the government to do "everything" to ensure the cash-strapped power utility is resourced to increase ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. KZN police search for kidnapped 7-month-old baby South Africa
  2. NSPCA investigators witness ‘brutal physical abuse’ of horses at army base South Africa
  3. Stateless footballers rescued from Thai cave granted citizenship World
  4. Austria probes school students over Nazi role play World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X