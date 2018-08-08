Two employees of the KZN Sharks Board have drowned and a third remains missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Newark Beach‚ near Richards Bay‚ on Wednesday morning.

Two people were pulled from the freezing water by rescuers. The search for another - missing and presumed drowned - is ongoing.

Hillegard Holtzhausen from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Richards Bay said: “On arrival at the scene‚ three crewmen from the boat were located on the beach and the boat itself was already beached. Two men were reported missing.

“During the search‚ the body of one of the missing men was located in the surf by the helicopter rescue crew‚ who guided the sea rescue craft to the location.”

Holtzhausen said one man was rushed to the lifeguard station’s first aid room‚ where he later died.

“An ongoing search operation for the remaining man is continuing. A KZN Sharks Board fixed-wing aircraft has joined in the search. Police search and rescue are continuing in an ongoing search operation‚” said Holtzhausen.