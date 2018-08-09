In moving tributes‚ Khensani Maseko's friends‚ fellow students and the Rhodes University vice-chancellor praised her as an "incredible" leader and selfless human being.

"When I found out she was running for presidency [of the Student Representative Council]‚ I was afraid. Khensani would come into the room and capture it with her aura. We looked up to Khensani‚” said Rhodes University SRC member Nhlakanipho Mahlangu.

She said she and Maseko were‚ at this time last year‚ running against each other for the SRC presidency at Rhodes.

"We need to change this country‚ this world‚ because it cannot be that when a parent gives birth to a girl child they must simultaneously prepare for her death. This is not fair‚ this is not right‚" Mahlangu's said.

"You have done enough. You have raised her. She led us. Be proud of your daughter. She is not lying here because she was weak. She was a strong woman‚" Mahlangu said to Maseko's family.

"You raised an incredible leader‚ graceful in all her ways."