'One day I was training with Maritzburg United and the next I was training at Sundowns'

Lebohang Maboe never got to see his father Sidwell play but the Mamelodi Sundowns forward is determined to emulate his famous parent and also win silverware.

Maboe senior made a name for himself in the 1990s at Orlando Pirates‚ Bloemfontein Celtic‚ AmaZulu‚ Free State Stars and SuperSport United and won the BP Top 8 and the Bob Save Super Bowl.

Maboe junior is determined to continue his family’s legacy after joining Sundowns recently and is also eyeing a place in the national team.

“I was too young to watch him (his father) play but when I was growing up in Heidelberg‚ I always heard people talk about how he used to play‚" said the 23-year old as Sundowns prepare to take on Lamontville Golden Arrows in the MTN8 quarter-final on Saturday.

"That inspired me to keep on grinding because I knew it was possible to do it."