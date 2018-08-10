South Africa

Metrorail Gauteng trains suspended after commuters trash 15 cars

10 August 2018 - 13:53 By Staff Reporter
Due to overhead cable theft, Naledi trains are delayed. Diesel is arranged to pull trains.
Image: metrorailgp via Twitter

Metrorail Gauteng suspended trains between Naledi‚ Soweto and Johannesburg on Friday morning after angry commuters reportedly damaged 15 staff vehicles‚ following delays attributed to theft of overhead wires.

“Metrorail train service running between Naledi and Johannesburg has been disrupted this morning due to overhead catenary wires stolen at Inhlanzane. As a result trains cannot move until technicians isolate the affected area‚” Metrorail Gauteng spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said on Friday morning.

“Angry commuters have reportedly damaged 15 personal cars of train crew at the depot and Metrorail access gates at Naledi station.”

Gauteng Metrorail acting provincial manager Goodman Matampi said: “It is unfortunate that we have to temporarily suspend the Naledi train service until further notice‚ as the train crew has to emotionally deal with the shock of vandalised personal belongings. This negative [increasing] behaviour in commuters of vandalising assets is condemned in the strongest possible terms and will unfortunately lead to total service suspension if it continues.”

A diesel locomotive has been arranged to pull trains out of the section at Naledi which has no power.

Metrorail Gauteng is making arrangements to transport monthly and weekly ticket holders from Naledi to Midway station. 

