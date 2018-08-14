Mark Minnie‚ former policeman and co-author of the explosive book The Lost Boys of Bird Island was found dead on Tuesday in Port Elizabeth.

News of his death comes shortly after Minnie and reporter Chris Steyn’s book – detailing how former National Party defence minister Magnus Malan and other statesmen allegedly had sex with young boys during “fishing excursions” on Bird Island near Port Elizabeth – was published.

The book‚ detailed the depraved that trips Malan‚ former environment minister John Wiley‚ an unnamed government minister who is still alive‚ and Bay businessman Dave Allen‚ allegedly made to the island. Malan died in 2011‚ while Wiley and Allen died in the 1980s after allegedly committing suicide.

Minnie and Steyn claimed in the book that investigations into the alleged paedophile ring were halted by the police at the time. However, the National Prosecuting Authority has said that if a docket with evidence is brought to them‚ they could prosecute the case now.

Minnie‚ who is from Port Elizabeth‚ resides in China but was in the city on vacation.

His body was found in Theescombe.

This is a developing story.