Overloading is one thing‚ but transporting a stolen vehicle on a trailer is another.

Police found more than they bargained for when they stopped and searched a Toyota Hilux with a trailer in the early hours of Wednesday on the N1 near Polokwane in Limpopo.

“What at first looked like a consignment of snacks and other goods carried on a trailer‚ turned out to be a stolen vehicle that was being transported along the N1 road‚” police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

“As the police were busy searching the vehicle and its trailer‚ unpacking the snacks and removing the foil‚ a grey Ford Ranger was found loaded on the trailer.”

The police arrested the four suspects‚ aged between 30 and 40‚ when they were transporting the stolen bakkie about 3.30am.