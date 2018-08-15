Thieves try to disguise stolen 4x4 as a pile of tasty snacks
Overloading is one thing‚ but transporting a stolen vehicle on a trailer is another.
Police found more than they bargained for when they stopped and searched a Toyota Hilux with a trailer in the early hours of Wednesday on the N1 near Polokwane in Limpopo.
“What at first looked like a consignment of snacks and other goods carried on a trailer‚ turned out to be a stolen vehicle that was being transported along the N1 road‚” police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.
“As the police were busy searching the vehicle and its trailer‚ unpacking the snacks and removing the foil‚ a grey Ford Ranger was found loaded on the trailer.”
The police arrested the four suspects‚ aged between 30 and 40‚ when they were transporting the stolen bakkie about 3.30am.
HOW TO TAKE A STOLEN LDV ACROSS THE BORDER TO ZIM : WRAP IT WITH SNACK PACKETS AS DISGUISE IT SEEMS😁... 4 PERPS ARRESTED IN WESTENBURG NEAR POLOKWANE. LP. pic.twitter.com/Aeph1Dm2Fv— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) August 15, 2018
The bakkie was reported stolen in Gauteng.
The suspects will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.