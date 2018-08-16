SASSA was briefing the portfolio committee on social development on its progress implementing the new payment plan with the South African Post Office (SAPO). This payment system seeks to entirely phase out CPS — previously contracted to pay all grants — by October.

With less than two months to meet this deadline‚ SASSA told MPs that it was “intensifying efforts” to move beneficiaries from the old SASSA card to the new SASSA/SAPO card. The old cards are still managed through CPS.

SASSA’s Raphaahle Ramokgopa said that about 5.6 million beneficiaries were still paid through Grindrod Bank. “The majority are people still using the old SASSA cards and need to be migrated to the new cards. Then there are about 2.5 million beneficiaries that have [EasyPay Everywhere] accounts‚” she said. Just over 2.5 million people are paid through the PostBank.

With the old cards set to become redundant by October‚ MPs Cheryllyn Dudley and Velhelmina Pulani Mogotsi asked how SASSA would ensure that “beneficiaries in hospitals or old age homes who are unable to come to offices or paypoints in person” are paid after the deadline.

Ramokgopa said SASSA has been conducting over 800‚000 home visits to assist beneficiaries swap their cards and to allay any other fears. She assured MPs that new Post Office accounts would be opened on behalf of those beneficiaries. “We will just need to verify them and then they can get their new cards. This means everyone will be paid‚” she said.