Mcebo Dlamini's fate lies in the hands of Cyril Ramaphosa

20 August 2018 - 12:38 By Naledi Shange
Former Wits student leader Mcebo Dlamini. File photo
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla.

Former Wits student leader Mcebo Dlamini’s trial in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has been postponed to give President Cyril Ramaphosa time to decide whether to pardon Fees Must Fall activists.

“A new trial date will be set‚ based on the president’s response on the appeal letter to grant amnesty and pardon to all Fees Must Fall activists‚” Dlamini said‚ updating his followers on his Facebook page on Monday.

“[The] magistrate informed my lawyers and prosecution to write to the President and inquire how long will it take him to make up his mind on the appeal made. If it’s one month‚ then [the] trial date will be set after that one month‚” he said.

Dlamini penned a letter to Ramaphosa and last week walked from the Wits Braamfontein campus to the Union Buildings in Pretoria‚ where he handed it to Ramaphosa’s office. In the letter‚ he urged Ramaphosa to exercise his prerogative powers and grant amnesty and pardon to all Fees Must Fall activists.

Dlamini has been charged with theft‚ assault‚ public violence and malicious damage to property relating to incidents that unfolded during the October 2016 fee-hike revolt. His case returns to court on September 3.

