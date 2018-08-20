WATCH LIVE | Day One: State capture inquiry begins

The highly-anticipated commission of inquiry into state capture kicks off on Monday morning in Johannesburg.

The inquiry will bring various key witnesses, including former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor. This means that the first evidence the commission will receive is about the influence of the controversial Gupta family on the appointment of ministers and boards to state-owned entities‚ in former president Jacob Zuma’s cabinet and administration.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will head the inquiry, which is expected to run for two years.