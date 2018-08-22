After the Economic Freedom Fighters called for help to identify a man who took to social media to boast about a beach holiday where not a single k****r was around‚ Twitter users have found him.

The man has been identified as businessman Adam Catzavelos. While the man was believed to have been linked to Nedbank‚ the banking giant moved to distance itself from him.

"Nedbank and 702 strongly condemn all forms of racism. Adam Catzavelos is not a Nedbank employee. He took part in a Business Accelerator Programme in 2014. He‚ along with 360 other entrepreneurs‚ was profiled on the programme hosted on 702 and sponsored by Nedbank over 6 years‚" the company tweeted.