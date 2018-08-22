South Africa

They found him! Man in k-word beach brag video tracked down by social media

22 August 2018 - 07:44 By Naledi Shange
A screenshot of a video of a man using the 'K-word'
Image: Via Twitter/@MbuyiseniNdlozi

After the Economic Freedom Fighters called for help to identify a man who took to social media to boast about a beach holiday where not a single k****r was around‚ Twitter users have found him.

The man has been identified as businessman Adam Catzavelos. While the man was believed to have been linked to Nedbank‚ the banking giant moved to distance itself from him.

"Nedbank and 702 strongly condemn all forms of racism. Adam Catzavelos is not a Nedbank employee. He took part in a Business Accelerator Programme in 2014. He‚ along with 360 other entrepreneurs‚ was profiled on the programme hosted on 702 and sponsored by Nedbank over 6 years‚" the company tweeted.

Catzavelos's video had gone viral on social media on Tuesday.

In it‚ he said: "Let me give you a weather forecast here: Blue skies‚ beautiful day‚ amazing sea and not one k****r in sight. F***ing heaven on earth."

