South Africa

Drug stash found in cornflakes cereal boxes at OR Tambo International

22 August 2018 - 07:35 By NALEDI SHANGE
The suspect had concealed the substance in boxes of Kellogg's Cornflakes cereal.
Image: 123RF/Максим Кузубов

One of the four people busted with drugs at the OR Tambo International Airport over the last few days had concealed the substance in boxes of Kellogg's Cornflakes cereal‚ police said on Wednesday.

One man was caught with 3.4kg of cocaine with an estimated value of R940‚000. The drugs had been hidden in his luggage.

Another suspect was arrested as he arrived at the airport.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that his name did not appear on the passenger list.

He was searched and his luggage was found to be containing 17kg of ephedrine with an estimated street value of R690‚000‚" said Mogale. Mogale said all the suspects had since appeared in court.  

