The Baron Group of restaurants will serve its steaks without basting from St George’s Fine Foods while it looks for a new supplier.

This is the reaction from the restaurant chain in the continuing fallout after a video went viral depicting St George’s Fine Foods director Adam Catzavelos‚ who has subsequently been dismissed‚ uttering the k-word on a beach.

St George’s Fine Foods in Johannesburg has been a supplier of basting sauces to the Baron Group‚ which said it had terminated its business dealings with the supplier with immediate effect.

In the video‚ Catzavelos used the k-word while celebrating the fact that no black people were on the beach. It was unclear where and when the video was shot.