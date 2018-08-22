Restaurant group cuts ties with Adam Catzavelos' family business after k-word video
The Baron Group of restaurants will serve its steaks without basting from St George’s Fine Foods while it looks for a new supplier.
This is the reaction from the restaurant chain in the continuing fallout after a video went viral depicting St George’s Fine Foods director Adam Catzavelos‚ who has subsequently been dismissed‚ uttering the k-word on a beach.
St George’s Fine Foods in Johannesburg has been a supplier of basting sauces to the Baron Group‚ which said it had terminated its business dealings with the supplier with immediate effect.
In the video‚ Catzavelos used the k-word while celebrating the fact that no black people were on the beach. It was unclear where and when the video was shot.
Businessman Adam Catzavelos took to social media to boast about a beach holiday where ‘not a single k****r’ was around. Here’s how social media reacted.
In a statement‚ the Baron Group of restaurants said it had been previously supplied its steak-basting sauce by St George’s Fine Foods‚ where Adam Catzavelos was the marketing director.
“[On] the morning of August 22 we were made aware of the recent racist video (from Catzavelos) and investigated. We found his video to be completely unacceptable and have with immediate effect terminated our business with St George’s Fine Foods‚” said Gareth Spencer‚ director of the Baron Group.
The decision by the Baron Group comes after a statement from the family-owned company and the Catzavelos family early on Wednesday‚ in which they said that Adam had been dismissed from the business with immediate effect.
The family said his minority shareholding would be unwound as soon as possible.