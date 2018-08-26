ANC says coalition governments ‘too costly to maintain’, wants city elections

The ANC is calling for fresh elections in Pretoria and Johannesburg‚ because coalition-led governments have “proven to be too costly to maintain”.

ANC Gauteng deputy provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi was addressing a media conference in Johannesburg on Sunday.

“There is no doubt that the 2016 local government elections have ushered in‚ in an unprecedented way since the dawn of democracy‚ an era of unprincipled coalition governments which have in the instance of Tshwane and Joburg including Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities proven to be too costly to maintain‚” Lesufi said.