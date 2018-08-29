South Africa

Miguel Louw 'kidnapper' released on bail

29 August 2018 - 13:35 By Jeff Wicks
Mohammed Ebrahim, the man alleged to have abducted Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw in July, was granted bail of R2,500 in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on August 29, 2018.
Image: Jeff Wicks

Mohammed Ebrahim‚ the man alleged to have abducted Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw in July‚ was granted bail of R2‚500 in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The 9-year-old was last seen near his home on July 17. Ebrahim was arrested three days later.

When he was detained‚ he was found in possession of Louw’s original birth certificate and the mother’s identity document.

CCTV footage showed Miguel at a KFC with Ebrahim‚ an acquaintance of the family for about two weeks‚ on the day of his disappearance.

Motala imposed strict bail conditions‚ including that Ebrahim reports three times a week to the Sydenham police station and stays clear of Sydenham unless accompanied by police.

Ebrahim is to return to court on October 17.

