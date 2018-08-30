University of KwaZulu-Natal students have called for more male inclusion in the fight against gender-based violence.

Speaking at a 365 days of activism against gender-based violence public lecture at UKZN on Thursday‚ Yamkela Dube‚ a gender studies student‚ said: “In most cases we have excluded males when you talk about gender-based violence. Recently there was a march at Curries Fountain and men weren't allowed to join.”

Dube was referring to the #TotalShutdown women’s march which took place across the country at the beginning of August to highlight gender-based violence. The march did not allow men to participate.

“[Excluding men from such events] draws an image that men cannot be victims of gender-based violence‚” said Dube.