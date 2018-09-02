Call for probe into ANC MP after reports of Bosasa payments

The DA wants parliament to investigate justice and correctional services portfolio committee chairperson and ANC MP Vincent Smith for allegedly receiving payments from a private company.

That is what DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said in a statement on Sunday.

This comes after News24 reported that Smith allegedly received R670‚000 from facilities management company Bosasa (now African Global Operations) over the past three years.

Smith also reportedly received security upgrades at his home worth R200‚000 plus R100‚000 in cash monthly from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.