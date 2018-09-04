South Africa

Third KZN 'cop killer' gunned down in shootout with police

04 September 2018
Three men have been killed by police in the wake of the officer’s murder.
A third man linked to the murder of KwaMashu policeman Mbiko Buthelezi was killed in a shootout with police in Ulundi in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The man – understood to have been on the run since Buthelezi was gunned down near the infamous KwaMashu men’s hostel last week – made his last stand in the northern reaches of the province.

This brings to three the number of men killed by police in the wake of the officer’s murder.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed that officers had descended on a homestead in Ulundi and were met with gunfire.

They returned fire‚ fatally wounding a man they had been tracing.

Two other men were killed in a dramatic exchange of fire with members of the Hawks and the provincial task team at the men’s hostel at the weekend.

Investigators stormed a house early Saturday morning after receiving intelligence that Buthelezi’s alleged killers were inside.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the police watchdog body was examining the circumstances of the shooting.

“It is alleged that members from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and provincial task team were following information on a murder and attempted murder case in which a policeman was killed‚” Dlamini said.

“They approached a house at Block 44 KwaMashu hostel in Ntokozo Road and cornered the suspects. It is alleged that they identified themselves as police and that upon opening the door‚ the suspects fired shots in the direction of the police and police returned fire‚ fatally wounding two suspects.”

He said that four men were arrested and two firearms were recovered.

