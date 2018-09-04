Third KZN 'cop killer' gunned down in shootout with police

A third man linked to the murder of KwaMashu policeman Mbiko Buthelezi was killed in a shootout with police in Ulundi in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The man – understood to have been on the run since Buthelezi was gunned down near the infamous KwaMashu men’s hostel last week – made his last stand in the northern reaches of the province.

This brings to three the number of men killed by police in the wake of the officer’s murder.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed that officers had descended on a homestead in Ulundi and were met with gunfire.

They returned fire‚ fatally wounding a man they had been tracing.