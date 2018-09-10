South Africa

Woman knifed after Currie Cup rugby clash

10 September 2018 - 14:29 By Jeff Wicks
Image: serezniy/123rf.com

A Durban woman was left fighting for her life after a knife attack at the Kings Park rugby stadium during the Currie Cup clash between the Sharks and the Pumas on Friday night.

It is understood that the woman had gone to the bathroom during the half-time break and emerged to find a man waiting for her at the exit. He threatened the woman with a knife and demanded she hand over a cell phone.

As the woman fumbled in her handbag‚ the knifeman attempted to wrench it from her grip and when she resisted‚ he stabbed her repeatedly in the torso.

Her desperate screams drew the attention of other spectators and stadium security.

Two independent sources who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity said that the badly wounded woman was found in a pool of blood and was rushed to hospital by paramedics.

It is unclear what became of her attacker.

Novashni Chetty‚ for the Sharks‚ confirmed that the incident had taken place at the stadium.

“One of our female supporters‚ who was in the toilet at the time‚ was accosted by man who wanted to rob her of her handbag. Despite not resisting the suspect’s demand‚ the young lady was unfortunately injured during the altercation‚” she said.

“The Sharks CEO‚ Gary Teichmann‚ visited the young lady and her husband yesterday‚ and we are happy to advise that she is making good progress and has been discharged from hospital. We wish her a speedy recovery‚” she added.

