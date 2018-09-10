Woman knifed after Currie Cup rugby clash

A Durban woman was left fighting for her life after a knife attack at the Kings Park rugby stadium during the Currie Cup clash between the Sharks and the Pumas on Friday night.

It is understood that the woman had gone to the bathroom during the half-time break and emerged to find a man waiting for her at the exit. He threatened the woman with a knife and demanded she hand over a cell phone.

As the woman fumbled in her handbag‚ the knifeman attempted to wrench it from her grip and when she resisted‚ he stabbed her repeatedly in the torso.

Her desperate screams drew the attention of other spectators and stadium security.

Two independent sources who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity said that the badly wounded woman was found in a pool of blood and was rushed to hospital by paramedics.