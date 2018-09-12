South Africa

Call for TUT to reopen as exams approach

12 September 2018 - 14:57 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The university opted to suspend academic activities until further notice due to ongoing violence at the North and South campuses.
The university opted to suspend academic activities until further notice due to ongoing violence at the North and South campuses.
Image: Eric Malema

The ANC Youth League has called for the immediate resumption of academic activities at Tshwane University of Technology with exams fast approaching.

“We demand an immediate opening of campuses to resume with academic activities and an immediate review of academic calendar since students were affected by the protests‚” said the league’s spokesperson‚ Freddy Khoza‚ on Wednesday.

The university opted on Monday to suspend academic activities until further notice due to ongoing violence at the North and South campuses. Activities were initially suspended on August 24 after third-year student Katlego Monareng was shot dead during unrest that erupted after disputed SRC elections.

Students have since embarked on several protests‚ demanding justice for the slain student.

“Due to the volatility of the situation and the risk to the safety of staff and students‚ the university had no choice but to come to this decision‚ which aims to normalise the situation at the institution‚” said spokesperson Willa de Ruyter on Monday.

Despite the indefinite suspension of academic activities‚ De Ruyter said that year-end examinations would start as scheduled on November 12.

The ANCYL said it was opposed to violent protests. “We are anti-violent acts that seek to reverse the gains of progress registered by the university. We condemn the burning of university property at all costs‚” the league said on Wednesday. It called for an immediate revocation of suspension letters sent to students who had been identified as being responsible for damage on campus.

The university has obtained a court interdict to prevent further damage to property on campus.

READ MORE:

Tshwane University of Technology remains closed due to violent protests

Academic activities at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) remain suspended until further notice due to ongoing violent protests.
News
1 day ago

Union calls for TUT to be placed under administration

The Academic Professional Staff Association Trade Union (APSA) has called on the minister of higher education and training to put Tshwane University ...
News
5 days ago

Students march for answers on TUT shooting

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students gathered on Wednesday to march to the office of police minister Bheki Cele in Pretoria seeking ...
News
14 days ago

Most read

  1. Cancer to kill 10-million in 2018 despite better prevention World
  2. Australia-based SA man facing murder charges after his wife's body is found ... South Africa
  3. Not enough inspectors to properly check spaza shop food South Africa
  4. Saftu plans to sue Gauteng premier for firefighters’ deaths South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X