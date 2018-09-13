An East London policeman allegedly shot and killed his wife and brother-in-law before turning the gun on himself.

The gruesome scene unfolded in Nompumelelo township in Beacon Bay on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said the 37-year-old constable‚ who was stationed at Kidd’s Beach police station‚ was due to report for duty on Wednesday night but called in sick.

“At approximately 5.30pm yesterday [Wednesday]‚ he arrived at his place of residence and went to the back of the main house‚ where his wife was‚” said Mqala.

“The 44-year-old brother-in-law heard gunshots coming from the outside dwelling. He went to the outer building to investigate. When he entered the shack where he heard the gunshots coming from‚ he met up with the policeman‚ who allegedly shot him‚ killing him instantly.”

He then turned the gun on himself.

The policeman had four children - aged 15‚ 12‚ 9 and 7.

Mqala said the police are investigating two counts of murder.

– DispatchLIVE