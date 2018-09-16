A family was saved from four robbers following their vehicle in Rivonia‚ northern Johannesburg‚ when police swooped on them before they could attack.

The operation was conducted on Saturday afternoon during an operation that included the South African Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department freeway officers.

"Four suspects were arrested by the Provincial Trio Task Team after they allegedly robbed a victim of a Rolex watch and ring in Germiston‚" the SAPS said.

Officers tracked them towards the Fourways area along William Nicol Drive‚ where they arrested the suspects‚ said the SAPS.