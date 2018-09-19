The two teenagers who assaulted a 61-year-old man behind the wheel of a moving bus say they carried out the attack because they had been left behind at a previous stop.

Video footage of one of the attackers - from Hoerskool Oosterland in Secunda‚ Mpumalanga – slapping and punching the driver was shared on social media.

"Information at police disposal suggests that the driver stopped for other pupils to board the bus when the two learners also boarded‚" said police spokesman Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe on Wednesday.

"They then asked the driver why he had left them behind at the previous pick-up point. Before he could respond‚ they began kicking and punching him on the face‚ to everyone’s surprise‚ while the bus was in motion - thereby clearly putting the lives of the other learners in peril."

The video starts off with the pupil‚ wearing his school uniform‚ pointing at the bus driver in a confrontational manner. Other schoolchildren are heard heckling the driver‚ saying he should stop the bus.