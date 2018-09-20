An urgent investigation into politicians, public officials and businesspeople associated with corrupt activities in the public service must be a priority.

This is one of the recommendations in the controversial 425-page Moerane Commission of Inquiry report into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

The eagerly-awaited report was released by Premier Willies Mchunu in the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday and was expected to shed more light about the underlying causes behind a spate of political killings which claimed many lives in the province, leaving in its wake widows, orphans and many other victims.

The commission‚ which cost taxpayers R15m‚ was set up by Mchunu to investigate a spate of killings in the province suspected to be politically motivated. It wrapped up its work in April after testimony from a range of organisations and individuals, and Mchunu received the Moerane Commission report in June and handed it over to the provincial legislature to process before releasing to the public on Thursday.

But the commission was severely criticised as a waste of taxpayers’ money, with its fiercest critics being Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and the EFF.

The Zulu monarch questioned its establishment‚ arguing that intra-party killings were not politically motivated but acts of criminality while the EFF‚ which testified before the commission‚ also tore into its establishment‚ saying there were no political killings in the province but intra-party killings within the ANC, and that these were over resources.