Collan Rex‚ the former water polo coach at Parktown Boys’ High who was found guilty of sexually assaulting boys at the prestigious Johannesburg school‚ will have a few more weeks of freedom.

Rex appeared before the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Thursday‚ but his matter was quickly postponed because his pre-sentencing report was still outstanding.

Prosecutor Arveena Persad said she believed the report would be ready by October 31‚ meaning a lengthy postponement was on the cards.

Persad said the judge president would need to be reached and consulted about the matter. He would need to approve a date for when the matter could return to court.

Dressed in a dark suit with his gelled hair glistening‚ Rex rose to his feet as acting judge Peet Johnson postponed his matter to Friday for the decision of the judge president.

Rex hurried out of court while speaking to his relatives‚ who had sat with him on a bench outside the courtroom ahead of proceedings.

Rex is currently out on bail of R3‚000.

During the trial‚ the court heard shocking testimony from Rex's victims‚ who alleged that he had choked them‚ shown them pornographic material and performed sexual acts with them.

His victims were aged between 13 and 16.