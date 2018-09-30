South Africa

Intelligence Inspector-General agrees to DA request for probe into Gupta spying

30 September 2018 - 13:10 By Timeslive
Ashu Chawla (centre), Sahara's chief executive, at the Pretoria High Court for the Bank of Baroda case.The DA said on Sunday that its request for an investigation followed media reports that Chawla possessed sensitive‚ confidential and private state-held information.
Image: Abigail Javier

The DA says it has received confirmation from Setlhomamaru Dintwe‚ the Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI)‚ that his office has acceded to its request for an investigation into the alleged use of state resources to spy on prominent South Africans on behalf of the Gupta family.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said on Sunday the request had been made in July 2017 but‚ according to the IGI‚ the delay in the investigation “was occasioned by the non-co-operation of the State Security Agency (SSA) under the tenure of Mr A Fraser”.

“Our request for an investigation followed various media reports that Sahara chief executive and close Gupta associate Ashu Chawla was found in possession of sensitive‚ confidential and private state-held information about prominent South Africans‚” said Steenhuisen.

He said the need for the IGI to complete this crucial investigation was now more urgent than ever considering the important work of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

“Indeed‚ the IGI’s findings in this and other ongoing investigations into the abuse of SSA resources should be presented to the commission.”

