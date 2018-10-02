“He [Packham] showed me a pic of you two at some mountain place in a Jacuzzi‚ you both looked so happy. Nice. It sounds like you too really had something amazing together‚” wrote “Hopkins”.

“He said‚ unashamedly‚ that you thrilled him in more ways than he believed possible. He also mentioned life-altering sex‚ not details‚ but wow.

“He said there is so much he wants to still do with you – sit by the fire‚ listen to the rain in bed‚ walk in the wild flowers‚ walk on the beach‚ go camping‚ share ice cream‚ kiss a lot‚ skinny dip‚ make love and make you happy.”

Packham’s fictional character tried to broker peace between the erstwhile lovers. He even offered to get “some off-grid burner mobiles” so they could communicate.

The make-believe Hopkins told the woman that while dealing with his wife’s death and trying to give his two daughters emotional support‚ Packham had been fired from his job and charged with Gill’s murder. He said he had put his Constantia home on the market to “survive and pay bills”.

He blamed the woman for leaving him. “And you still walked out him!? F**k. Did you honestly have to do this to someone you supposedly cared for? I would never usually go near personal stuff but I care for Rob and his wellbeing so much right now‚” the e-mail said.

“Last night he and I drank a lot of wine and then some Jameson and he told me all‚ yes all‚ about you. Now I properly understand where his head was for most of last year. He said you are the best thing that has ever happened to him.”

“Hopkins” also downplayed the murder charge against him and laid into the media. “So yes his murder charge shocked us all s**tless‚ excuse me‚ but we know it is circumstantial and his attorneys will handle it.