'Springs monster' cried like a baby in prison

An inmate who spent time in jail with the “Springs monster” says the abusive father – who punished and locked his five children up at home – believed the “world out there is ugly”.

The father was sentenced to an effective 35 years in prison by the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday after being found guilty of raping his eldest daughter‚ the attempted murder of his then 11-year-old son‚ defeating the ends of justice‚ obstruction of justice‚ five counts of child abuse and five counts of child neglect.

His ex-wife received a suspended sentence. The couple cannot be named as that would identify their children.

Rapport wrote on Sunday about the father’s time behind bars – before he was sentenced – as described by an inmate who shared a cell with him at Modderbee Prison.

The inmate asked how he could have locked his children up at home‚ keeping them out of school. He replied that he understood that his wife was giving the children home schooling because “the world out there is ugly”.