South Africa

WATCH | Elderly couple hijacked at gunpoint at petrol station

08 October 2018 - 12:23 By TimesLIVE

CCTV footage caught the moment an elderly couple was hijacked by an armed criminal at a petrol station in Mokopane, Limpopo on Saturday.

A man can be seen approaching the vehicle parked next to one of the petrol pumps. He appear to hold a gun up to the window as he attempts to get the door open.

The female passenger eventually gets out of the car and the robber runs around to the other side, leaping into the vehicle and forcing the older driver out. The woman tries to gather her belongings just before the vehicle speeds of. 

The whole incident took less than two minutes.

News24 reported that the car was later recovered at Tshimansi village – 30 km away from Mokopane - by police. 

