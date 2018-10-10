Alleged woman-beater Andrew Turnbull has been released on R10‚000 bail.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said he would be required to adhere to strict conditions.

“His conditions include that he does not contact the victim‚ or her family or her ex-husband and his family. He is expected not to leave (the Eastern Cape)‚ except to attend court and report to SAPS every day‚” Mjonondwane told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

Turnbull is facing a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend‚ Chere Gray.

Bail was granted by the Randburg Magistrate's Court this week.

“I am relieved that the matter has been finalised after a lengthy (bail) application process‚” his lawyer Nardus Grove said to TimesLIVE.

Grove told the court on Tuesday that Turnbull‚ who intended to plead not guilty to the charge‚ had undertaken to leave Johannesburg to live with his parents in the Eastern Cape should he be released on bail.