Just as Andrew Turnbull’s bail application was meant to wrap up in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday‚ the lawyer representing the man who was filmed allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend said they wanted to apply to have their case re-opened.

Turnbull’s lawyer Nardus Grove said he was in possession of a 15-minute audio recording that they wanted entered into evidence. Details of the recording were not provided.

But as the prosecutor in the matter was absent from proceedings‚ a ruling could not be immediately delivered.

The case was postponed to Tuesday.