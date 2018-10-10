Andrew Turnbull says he grabbed girlfriend after shopping spree with his credit card
Andrew Turnbull‚ the man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend‚ said he grabbed her by the collar and spoke harshly after she had a "relapse" and went on a shopping spree with his credit card.
Turnbull is accused of assaulting Chere Gray earlier this year.
The Randburg Magistrate's Court also heard on Tuesday that he had two previous convictions. Turnbull was sentenced and fined R1‚500 for speeding back in 2000. And in 2016‚ he was convicted of drug possession and sentenced to a fine of R2‚000 or six months imprisonment.
This was revealed during his bail application in court on Tuesday afternoon. A decision on bail is expected on Wednesday.
A video‚ which was recorded by Gray's cousin‚ showed her in a choke-hold before being tossed aside by Turnbull.
However‚ his lawyer Nardus Grové told the court that on the day of the alleged assault‚ Turnbull had controlled his anger‚ because he never hit Gray.
"The applicant [Turnbull] had ample opportunity to injure the complainant [Gray]‚ but he chose not to do so."
In his affidavit‚ Turnbull claimed that Gray had a relapse and went on a shopping spree and to several nightclubs with his credit card. She returned two days later after he had instructed her not to.
He claimed that on the day she returned‚ he grabbed her by the collar‚ spoke harshly and asked why she acted the way she did – destroying all the chances she had with her children.
Turnbull also claimed that on August 21‚ Gray lured the police to his house‚ where they found a small packet of powder under his pillow and one bullet. He was arrested.
Grové questioned why Gray never informed the police about the alleged assault and only opened a case in Cape Town sometime later. He argued that the state's case against Turnbull was weak.
Before the incident‚ on Mother's Day this year‚ Turnbull and Gray packed their bags and moved to Johannesburg. The ex-couple moved from Cape Town to Johannesburg for Gray‚ who was going through a divorce at the time‚ to be closer to her children. They had future plans of getting engaged.
Grové said‚ should Turnbull be released on bail‚ he would live with his parents in Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape. He would work as a salesman for his father's company‚ Turnbull Motors. He said despite him moving to a different province‚ he would not abscond if granted bail. Grové said it was extremely unlikely that he would plead guilty.
State prosecutor Marike Kersop said Turnbull had told Gray that he would prepare her for drug and sex trafficking. Gray feared Turnbull. She said he had threatened her ex-husband and minor children on two occasions. The ex-husband took the threats seriously and moved house.
Kersop argued that the threats were aimed at discouraging Gray and her family members from opening any cases against him. She said a picture had been sketched of a violent person.
"What is he going to do to her after she put him in jail? The state can only imagine what might happen to the complainant or her children should he be released on bail."
Turnbull is also accused of drug and ammunition possession in a separate case. He was released on R5‚000 bail in this matter‚ ahead of his next court date on October 30.