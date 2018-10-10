Andrew Turnbull says he grabbed girlfriend after shopping spree with his credit card

Andrew Turnbull‚ the man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend‚ said he grabbed her by the collar and spoke harshly after she had a "relapse" and went on a shopping spree with his credit card.

Turnbull is accused of assaulting Chere Gray earlier this year.

The Randburg Magistrate's Court also heard on Tuesday that he had two previous convictions. Turnbull was sentenced and fined R1‚500 for speeding back in 2000. And in 2016‚ he was convicted of drug possession and sentenced to a fine of R2‚000 or six months imprisonment.

This was revealed during his bail application in court on Tuesday afternoon. A decision on bail is expected on Wednesday.