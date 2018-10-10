State witness in the Krugersdorp murder trial Le Roux Steyn told the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday that most of the victims were strangled to death.

Le Roux was testifying in the trial of Cecilia Steyn‚ 37‚ Zak Valentine‚ 33‚ and Marcel Steyn‚ 20‚ who pleaded not guilty to 32 counts‚ including murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ fraud and intimidation.

Former high school teacher Marinda Steyn‚ 51‚ was sentenced to 11 life terms for the Krugersdorp murder spree.

Le Roux was also part of the group‚ but entered into a plea bargain with the state in May. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison for each of the seven counts of murder he was convicted of.

Ten years of his sentence were suspended on condition that he testify in the trial.

They were part of the Electus Per Deus (Chosen by God) group. The group is accused of murdering 11 people between 2012 and 2016.