South Africa

Sassa workers go on strike

10 October 2018 - 08:32 By Naledi Shange
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

Workers at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) will on Wednesday down tools at offices across the country‚ the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said.

"The national strike will run indefinitely up until all our demands are met by the South African Social Security Agency management‚" said general secretary Zola Saphetha.

Union leaders are to meet with social development minister Susan Shabangu later on Wedneday.

"[She] has requested an urgent meeting with Nehawu to try and resolve the impasse. As Nehawu‚ we will give the minister audience and hope that this impending engagement will unearth a suitable solution to the crises facing beneficiaries and our members‚" Saphetha said.

