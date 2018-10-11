South Africa

Hijacked Toyota stripped while owner is locked in boot!

11 October 2018 - 12:53 By Timeslive
Police office rescue owner of hijacked vehicle from boot.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A car owner was found locked into the boot of his or her own car while thieves were stripping the vehicle‚ Johannesburg police said on Thursday.

The chief of police for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department‚ David Tembe‚ tweeted that officers had recovered the hijacked Toyota vehicle in Eldorado Park.

"The officers managed to rescue the owner of the vehicle who was in the boot whilst the suspects were stripping the vehicle. The suspects are still at large‚" he said.

This is a developing story. 

