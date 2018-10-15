Ten years after Durban’s ill-fated decision to pull out of the international Blue Flag beach-quality system because of rising sea-sewage pollution‚ the city has only managed to regain a handful of the flags it once flew on local beaches.

More than 60 Blue Flags were awarded to beaches‚ marinas and tour boats along the South African coastline at a ceremony on Friday. Nearly half the flags went to the Western Cape‚ with eThekwini municipality only managing to claim two full flags and two pilot-status flags‚ compared to the 10 flags that once flew along Durban’s Golden Mile and other city beaches.

Durban was the first South African city to implement the international programme. However‚ Mike Sutcliffe‚ the controversial former city manager‚ pulled the city out of Blue Flag in 2008 after auditors found evidence of growing sewage-pollution levels in sea water that disqualified several beaches from flying flags to certify compliance with strict water-quality tests and other criteria.

In 2013‚ former eThekwini mayor James Nxumalo reversed Sutcliffe’s decision and announced that Durban would re-enter the scheme. Two years later‚ however‚ a study by University of KwaZulu-Natal researcher Katelyn Johnson concluded that microbiological water quality at most Durban beaches had deteriorated over the previous decade and “it is unlikely that Durban will be a Blue Flag coastline in the immediate future”.

She attributed most of the problems to polluted river and stormwater discharges.