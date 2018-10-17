The house‚ which belonged to her late mother‚ looks like many of the others on her street. It has a plastered‚ unpainted wall. There is also a colourfully painted shack in front of the house where her brother and his wife live.

A white tent is erected inside the yard.

The room where Ndibi sits has no furniture‚ save for the mattress she is sitting on. She is in mourning following the discovery last Monday of the bodies of her two children‚ who went missing on October 1.

Ndibi recounts the last moments her two children played and laughed in the house. It is a painful reminder.

The children‚ Elam‚ a girl aged 9‚ and Muzi‚ a boy aged 8‚ were brutally murdered. Their bodies were found in an open field in Slovoville‚ Soweto‚ last Monday. The scene of the crime is about 10km from the house in Tshepisong.

The discovery of their bodies left the community reeling.