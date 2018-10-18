Two mineworkers dead in the last 24 hours

Two mineworkers have died in the past 24 hours.

“Even though the details are still coming in‚ initial reports have it that one mineworker perished at Dishaba Mine close to Thabazimbi in Limpopo‚ while the other one passed away earlier today [Thursday] at Kopanang Mine on the West Rand. The names of the fallen workers are not yet known‚” the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said on Thursday evening.

“Amcu is concerned that both these incidents relate to falls of ground and both are repeatable accidents.”

The trade union said it wanted the department of mineral resources to hold mines accountable when miners die on duty. They also want the Mine Health and Safety Act to be amended to increase regulation.