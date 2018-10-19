South Africa

Two die‚ 30 shacks burn in Hangberg fire

19 October 2018 - 16:54 By Bobby Jordan
The blaze is said to have displaced a total of 90 people
The blaze is said to have displaced a total of 90 people
Image: GENE BLEVINS/REUTERS

Officials are still puzzling over the cause of a fire that killed two people and destroyed 30 shacks in Hangberg‚ Hout Bay‚ in the early hours of Friday.

Two other people had third degree burns and a woman was treated for smoke inhalation.

The blaze displaced a total of 90 people.

“Just after 02:00 this morning [Friday] the City’s Fire & Rescue Service responded to numerous wood and iron structures alight against the mountain slopes in Salamander Road‚ Hout Bay‚” said City of Cape Town spokesperson Edward Bosch.

“Eight fire engines‚ three water tankers and a rescue vehicle with 48 fire fighters responded to the incident. It took fire fighters just over five hours to bring the fire under control.”

He said the cause of the fire was still unknown.

Hangberg has been the site of protests over delays in the provision of housing. Earlier this month‚ City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille announced a R500-million budget allocation for the 2018/19 financial year for 36 housing developments‚ including one in Hangberg.

READ MORE:

Day care centre rebuilt after fire - for the fifth time

In July‚ the Zamani Day Care Centre in Duncan Village‚ East London‚ burnt down for the fifth time.
News
1 hour ago

Ten-year-old boy rescues mother‚ cousin from shack fire

A ten-year-old rescued his mother and two-year-old cousin from a shack fire in which his infant nephew‚ Athaluve Sixakwe‚ died in the early hours of ...
News
2 days ago

Daveyton youth set alight at school dies of burn wounds

A Daveyton teenager who was necklaced in August after community members accused him of being part of a gang that terrorised them has succumbed to his ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Murder accused Megan Prins tells court she sat with son's body all night and ... South Africa
  2. Cheryl Zondi thanks supporters for ‘so much love’ during her testimony in ... South Africa
  3. Two die‚ 30 shacks burn in Hangberg fire South Africa
  4. Oscar Pistorius not taking his grandfather’s death well‚ family member says South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Ouma Lilly takes a spin in her grandson's new wheels.
Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
X